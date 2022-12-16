Young footballers in Xinjiang dream of becoming China’s Messi

People's Daily Online) 11:17, December 16, 2022

During the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, a 14-year-old boy from northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region who once hugged Lionel Messi expressed undying support for his idol.

Abduhalik Hemdulla watches the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his parents. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kashgar Prefectural Committee)

Clad in a jersey given to him by Messi five years ago, Abduhalik Hemdulla from Yecheng county, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang cheered for the superstar during the semifinal between Argentina and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup.

Abduhalik Hemdulla developed a passion for football when he was a grade-two pupil. He saved up money for two years and asked his PE teacher to buy him a football with it at the county seat.

“I was touched by his passion for football,” said his PE teacher, who posted Abduhalik Hemdulla’s story online and which then went viral.

File photo shows Abduhalik Hemdulla and Lionel Messi in 2017. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kashgar Prefectural Committee)

With the help of football media, Abduhalik Hemdulla met his idol Messi in 2017 and received an autographed football, a jersey and a warm hug from the football star.

“Messi always plays football to the best of his ability. I have learned from my idol that as long as I never give up, I will make progress. I have also made noticeable progress in my studies,” said Abduhalik Hemdulla.

Now, Abduhalik Hemdulla is a junior school student. He was unable to join his school’s football team, as he wished, but always plays football with his friends whenever he has free time.

File photo shows Abduhalik Hemdulla and Lionel Messi hugging each other in 2017. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kashgar Prefectural Committee)

“I want to invite Messi and his family members to visit my hometown after the World Cup so he can see that there are many people who love football here,” said Abduhalik Hemdulla.

Like Abduhalik Hemdulla, many children in Kashgar have a passion for football.

According to Adil Yunus, head of the sports bureau of Kashgar Prefecture, football has become hugely popular in the prefecture. “Over 82,000 teenagers in our prefecture play football regularly. Every village has a football team,” Adil Yunus said.

Photo shows 14-year-old Abduhalik Hemdulla showing off a jersey and a football given by Lionel Messi. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kashgar Prefectural Committee)

Many young people in Kashgar Prefecture have become professional footballers, including Mirahmetjan Muzepper, the first player in Xinjiang to play for the Chinese national football team. They have a great passion for football and are training hard to become China’s Messi.

Abduhalik Hemdulla plays football. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Kashgar Prefectural Committee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)