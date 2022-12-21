We Are China

New plateau airport set to open in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:15, December 21, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2022 shows a new super-high plateau airport at Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A new plateau airport will be inaugurated in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, according to the Xinjiang branch company of China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

Located in the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, the new airport will be the westernmost airport in China and the first plateau airport of the region.

The airport's passenger throughput and cargo volume will reach 160,000 and 400 tonnes annually, respectively.

Staff members check navigation light system at a new super-high plateau airport in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members prepare for the opening of air traffic at a new super-high plateau airport in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members conduct communication test at the control tower of a new super-high plateau airport in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

