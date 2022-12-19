Tarim oilfield supplies over 50 bln cubic meters of gas to southern Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:47, December 19, 2022

URUMQI, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim oilfield branch of PetroChina, China's largest oil and gas producer, said on Sunday that it has so far supplied over 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas to southern Xinjiang.

This year alone, Tarim Oilfield's gas supply to southern Xinjiang has totaled 5.3 billion cubic meters, benefiting residents in five prefectures of southern Xinjiang.

To date, more than 3,000 km of pipes have been installed, providing natural gas to 42 counties and cities in southern Xinjiang, and 73 gas-supply stations have been set up, according to the company.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China, producing one-sixth of the country's total production of natural gas.

