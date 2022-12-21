Home>>
Policeman braves dangerous winds to help freezing motorists
(People's Daily App) 15:14, December 21, 2022
Recently, amid a dangerous blizzard, a traffic policeman seeking to help stranded motorists is blown about as he struggles through high winds in Jimunai county, Xinjiang Autonomous Region.
(Video edited by Zha Xinyue; Compiled by Zhang Tianchen)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
