Swans add charm to wetland in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 09:48, December 22, 2022
|Swans swim at the Swan Spring Wetland in Yingtamu township, Yining county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lai Yuning)
Recently, flocks of mute swans and whooper swans have been seen foraging and playing at the Swan Spring Wetland in Yingtamu township, Yining county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
As the temperature drops during the winter season, migratory birds start to arrive at wetlands in Xinjiang to winter. Since late October, the Swan Spring Wetland, which provides warm spring water and a suitable ecological environment for the birds has welcomed many flocks of swans.
Statistics show that the total wetland area in Xinjiang has reached nearly 3.95 million hectares.
