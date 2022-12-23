Xinjiang's border port sees foreign trade exceed 270 bln yuan in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 15:11, December 23, 2022

URUMQI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The import and export volume handled through the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region totaled 271.94 billion yuan (about 38.95 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November this year, up 5.8 percent year on year.

According to data from Horgos Customs, the port saw the total cargo volume increase by 2.5 percent year on year to about 36.95 million tonnes during the period, ranking first among Xinjiang's border ports for six consecutive years.

From January to November, the imported commodities mainly consisted of mechanical and electrical products, unwrought copper and copper material, and metal ore and ore. The exported commodities included high-tech products and textile yarn.

The local customs said the import volume through the port was 10.68 billion yuan in November, up 21.5 percent year on year, while the export volume reached 16.83 billion yuan, up 0.5 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)