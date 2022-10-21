Film festival in Macao to screen movies in Chinese, Portuguese languages

Xinhua) 16:35, October 21, 2022

MACAO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- About 30 films in Chinese and Portuguese languages are scheduled to be screened in November during a film festival in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR.

Consisting of three units, the film festival is aimed at highlighting the spirit of exchanges, inclusiveness, mutual understanding and pioneering between China, including the Macao SAR, and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The films to be screened include The End of the Sea is a Prairie, a Chinese-language work directed by Derek Yee telling the touching story of kind Inner Mongolian people and orphans on the grassland through a brother and sister's journey of finding relatives across time and space.

Boy and the World, a Brazilian animated adventure film in Portuguese depicting the wonders and struggles of the modern world as seen through the eyes of a young boy, will also be screened for free, according to the bureau.

