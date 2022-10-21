Macao hosts exhibitions on investment, business matching, products of Portuguese-speaking countries

MACAO, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Three exhibitions opened concurrently Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to promote investment, business matching, as well as products and services from Portuguese-speaking countries.

The exhibitions are attended by nearly 400 enterprises from the four key industries of science and technology, high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), tourism and modern finance, up 27.5 percent from last year, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), co-organizer of the events.

Meanwhile, to promote the four key industries, the 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair included three sub-exhibitions themed on TCM, the cultural and creative industry and science and technology.

The trade and investment fair also invited the mainland's Zhejiang province as its partner province. Pavilions were set up to showcase Zhejiang-themed images and a number of local products. Nearly 30 enterprises from Zhejiang participated in the event.

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said Macao will continue joining hands with mainland provinces and municipalities as well as Portuguese-speaking countries to further enhance connectivity between domestic and overseas markets, nurture new economic growth points so as to make contributions to the country's development.

Leveraging the strengths of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the 2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) displayed over 200 products from PSCs, with promotional events on the wine and culture of Portuguese Speaking Countries.

Wu Zhiwei, CEO of Marmeleira Group which does business of wine made in Portugal, said the exhibitions offer various support to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Macao, helping boost confidence and recover the local economy.

Covering a total area of 29,300 square meters, the exhibitions boast over 1,800 booths.

