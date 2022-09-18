Home>>
Opening ceremony of House of Macao Literature held in Macao
(Xinhua) 09:24, September 18, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the exterior view of the House of Macao Literature in south China's Macao. The opening ceremony of the House of Macao Literature, which will be open to the public on Sept. 18, 2022, was held here Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Honored guests attend the opening ceremony of the House of Macao Literature in south China's Macao, Sept. 17, 2022. The House of Macao Literature will be open to the public on Sept. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
