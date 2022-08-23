Macao SAR seeks public consultation on amendment to law on safeguarding national security

Wong Sio Chak, secretary for security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, speaks at a press conference in Macao, south China, Aug. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Monday announced the start of public consultation on amendment to its law on safeguarding national security for a period until Oct. 5.

Wong Sio Chak, secretary for security of the Macao SAR government, said at a press conference that the government expects to hear opinions and advice from the wide public in order to pool together common consensus, make draft amendment, and initiate the amendment procedure as soon as possible.

In light of the profound changes in security situation of neighboring regions and the world at large, the SAR law on safeguarding national security needs to advance with times in order to effectively deal with the complex and varied security risks, Wong said.

He expressed hope that the amendment can overcome problems and inadequacies in the existing law and help the Macao SAR fulfill the same standard on national security as that of the state and the Hong Kong SAR, so as to effectively prevent and contain external interference and practically safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

The existing law on safeguarding national security in the Macao SAR was completed in 2009.

Wong said the SAR government will work to file a concluding report on the public consultation by the end of October before submitting the draft amendment to the Legislative Assembly for deliberation.

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2022 shows a press conference held by the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

