Macao reports no new community COVID-19 cases, eases restrictions
MACAO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported no new COVID-19 cases in the community on Thursday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao on Friday.
A total of five people in Macao tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, with all of them detected while under quarantine, the center said.
Starting Saturday, industrial and commercial businesses in Macao could resume limited operation for a week while following epidemic control rules issued by the government, according to an instruction by Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.
Businesses were asked to suspend operation starting July 11 to curb the spread of COVID-19, excluding essential businesses.
Ao Ieong U, secretary for social affairs and culture of the Macao SAR government, said residents could gradually resume their normal lives in the coming week and that the government would consider further easing social restrictions if the epidemic remains under control during this period.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,800 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak since June 19, with 697 of them having developed symptoms. As of Friday, six people had died after testing positive for the virus, the center said.
