Macao loosens border restrictions with mainland as pandemic under control

MACAO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday loosened land border restrictions with the mainland's Zhuhai city, Guangdong Province, as the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak is under control.

Starting 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, those leaving Macao to enter Zhuhai via the land borders need to present negative nucleic acid test results effective within 24 hours. No quarantine is required anymore, according to the Zhuhai-Macao joint work group overseeing the pandemic control.

After entering Zhuhai, visitors from Macao need to go through nucleic acid test twice within three days, said the work group. They are advised to avoid taking public transport, dining or getting together.

As of Tuesday, Macao has reported no new community COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days.

