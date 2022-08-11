China's Macao SAR forms twin towns with district of Sao Tome and Principe

MACAO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Wednesday formed twin towns with the Agua Grande District of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

The two sides held a virtual signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on town twinning, which stated that efforts will be made to build a close and steady friendship between Macao and the Agua Grande District based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the signing ceremony that the town twinning will help promote exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in areas such as economy, trade, tourism, fishery, culture and non-governmental exchanges.

Macao will fully play the role of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (PSCs) to enhance economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and PSCs, Ho said.

Jose Maria Fonseca, president of the Agua Grande District, expected more Macao residents to visit Sao Tome and Principe and promised to continue creating better conditions to ensure the partnership between the two sides will be consolidated and continuously developed.

