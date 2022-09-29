Macao hosts forum to build green infrastructure platform

Xinhua) 10:44, September 29, 2022

MACAO, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum kicked off Wednesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), with a view to building a platform for deepening international cooperation in green infrastructure.

More than 1,300 participants from government departments, enterprises and financial institutions worldwide are expected to discuss the direction of policies, financial innovation, environmental, green and low-carbon development, and digital application in infrastructure investment and construction, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, a joint organizer of the event.

Li Fei, assistant commerce minister of China, said in a video speech that China is committed to deepening international cooperation in green infrastructure in an all-round manner, and playing a leading role in the development of new infrastructure by supporting enterprises in fully leveraging green, low-carbon, environmental protection technologies, as well as big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Lou Qiliang, president of China's leading train maker CRRC, said his company looked forward to deepening pragmatic cooperation with rail transport users, and upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain around the world, and working with different sectors to develop infrastructure and connectivity in countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)