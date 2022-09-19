We Are China

Aerial view of world's longest-span aqueduct in Anhui

Ecns.cn) 14:54, September 19, 2022

Aerial view of the world's longest-span aqueduct on Pihe River's main channel in Feixi county, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jiale)

With a span of 110 meters, the steel aqueduct structure is the longest span in the world.









