Aerial view of world's longest-span aqueduct in Anhui
Aerial view of the world's longest-span aqueduct on Pihe River's main channel in Feixi county, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jiale)
With a span of 110 meters, the steel aqueduct structure is the longest span in the world.
