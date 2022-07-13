U.S.-launched infrastructure partnership still in its early days -- Singaporean newspaper

Xinhua) 09:35, July 13, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-launched Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) is still in its early days, Singapore's English-language newspaper the Straits Times has reported.

Citing Yu Hong, a senior research fellow with the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, the newspaper said on July 4 that the PGII only had about three billion U.S. dollars in projects in the pipeline, a "far cry" from the hundreds of billions that China had ploughed into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The PGII was questioned as to whether Washington would be able to raise the intended funds, and if the initiative would endure beyond U.S. President Joe Biden's term in office, according to the report.

