China accelerates building of computing infrastructure

Xinhua) 08:06, July 18, 2022

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has accelerated the building of computing infrastructure amid the country's push for developing its digital economy.

By the end of 2021, super-large and large data centers in use exceeded 450 across the nation, while intelligent computing centers surpassed 20, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

China will further promote the building of computing infrastructure and an integrated system of big data centers this year, aiming to foster an efficient and green computing industry that can fuel the growth of the country's digital economy, said Xie Cun, a senior official with the ministry.

The country launched a mega project in February involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs in the country as well as 10 national data center clusters to improve overall computing power, a significant underpinning for developing China's digital economy.

Data showed that China's digital economy increased from 11 trillion yuan (1.62 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to over 45 trillion yuan in 2021.

