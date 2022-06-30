Connectivity in Greater Bay Area improved with infrastructure construction

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province.

With the building of traffic arteries, the connectivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been continuously improved. The convenient transport network has also enhanced the logistics efficiency within the area and injected new vitality into local development of business. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows a view of the Humen Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link under construction in south China's Guangdong Province. The total length of Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link will be 24 kilometers and include an underwater tunnel and two artificial islands. The link will open to traffic in 2024.

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the construction site of the Lingdingyang Bridge, one of the key projects of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link, in south China's Guangdong Province. The total length of Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link will be 24 kilometers and include an underwater tunnel and two artificial islands. The link will open to traffic in 2024.

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the panorama of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province.

Photo taken on June 7, 2022 shows the construction site of the Lingdingyang Bridge, one of the key projects of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link, in south China's Guangdong Province. The total length of Shenzhen-Zhongshan highway link will be 24 kilometers and include an underwater tunnel and two artificial islands. The link will open to traffic in 2024.

Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows a view of the Humen Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the construction site of a 31-kilometer-long cross-sea link connecting Jiangmen City and Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. The link will open to traffic in 2024.

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, in south China's Guangdong Province.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2019 shows a view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at sunrise, south China. The 55-kilometer-long bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, is the world's longest bridge-tunnel combined cross-sea passage.

A cruise ship sails past the artificial islands of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China, July 27, 2018. The 55-kilometer-long bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, is the world's longest bridge-tunnel combined cross-sea passage.

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the construction site of a 31-kilometer-long cross-sea link connecting Jiangmen City and Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. The link will open to traffic in 2024.

