Diplomats impressed by Chinese infrastructure

By Zhao Jia (China Daily) 08:42, September 22, 2022

Representatives of international organizations and foreign embassies in China visit China State Construction Engineering Corp. [Photo/Chinanews]

Seventy-six representatives of international organizations and foreign embassies in China hailed the new technologies and green development in infrastructure they got to see during a visit to a major Chinese State-owned enterprise on Wednesday.

The group visited China State Construction Engineering Corp, the world's largest construction and investment group, where they toured the technical center and learned about achievements in digital intelligence and new materials.

Mary Muthoni Gichohi, Kenya's ambassador to China, was impressed by the cutting-edge technologies applied in the infrastructure, saying that her country would like to deepen its engagement with China's companies to learn from their experience.

"Over the past 40 years, a great amount of projects that CSCEC has built are just amazing, not just in the quantity, but also in quality," she said, adding that the company could deliver projects "very quickly and efficiently."

Describing Beijing as a sound development partner, Moin ul Haque, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said Islamabad values its friendship with Beijing and expressed gratitude for China's help to his country.

Through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the CSCEC has a huge presence in Pakistan, helping to build a number of highways, railways and energy projects, Haque said, adding that he hoped the company would lend a hand in Pakistan's construction of housing, much of which in his country has been destroyed by the recent flooding.

"Everything is very impressive," he said after wrapping up the visit. "The CSCEC is a great company that has brought so much new technology and innovation in the construction industry, especially with its focus on green development and new technologies for smart cities."

Marc Pierre Hubsch, Luxembourg's ambassador to China, said: "What is most interesting for me are the plans and strategies the company has in terms of green building and specifically green finance. I see a lot of potential for cooperation between my country and the company, one of the major Fortune Global 500".

"Unique infrastructure projects of the company have been carried out not only here in China, but also in countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and other partner countries," he said. "Each and every project from which company gains experiences brings it to an even better position to develop the next project," he added.

David Ateti Teaabo, Kiribati's ambassador to China, also expressed willingness to work with the country to build infrastructure in his homeland. "Our country's needs right now are the conference center, stadium and hospital," he said, adding that he hoped Kiribati would have opportunities to work with CSCEC to explore cooperation on development and investment.

The tour on Wednesday, sponsored by the Foreign Ministry and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, was one of a series of events inviting foreign diplomats to visit China's State-owned enterprises to introduce them to the country's achievements in implementing the new development philosophy.

