Macao SAR selects payload specialist to join national space program

Xinhua) 08:54, October 04, 2022

A press conference on selecting payload specialist in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to join national space program is held in Macao, south China, Oct. 3, 2022. (Xinhua)

MACAO, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) started to select candidates on Monday to be trained as a payload specialist to join, for the first time, the country's manned space program.

The specialist will undertake science research and experiments in space and operate the space laboratory equipment, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Macao SAR.

The target candidates are required to be Chinese nationals aged between 30 and 45 who are permanent residents of the Macao SAR with a doctoral degree and have engaged themselves for at least 3 years in the research fields of medicine, biology, psychology, physics or chemistry, mechanical or electrical engineering, astronomy and other disciplines, the authority said.

The candidates should also be in a good health condition.

Applications can be accepted until Oct. 17.

