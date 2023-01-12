Straw weaving enterprises offer job opportunities in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 16:13, January 12, 2023

Employees process straw weaving at a handicraft factory in Pingdu, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Xinhe straw weaving, an intangible cultural heritage of Shandong Province, has a history of more than 300 years. So far, over 80 straw weaving enterprises have been set up in Xinhe Town, offering job opportunities for more than 20,000 people.

An employee makes straw weaving products at a handicraft factory in Pingdu, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Employees process straw weaving at a handicraft factory in Pingdu, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows straw weaving products at the showroom of a handicraft enterprise in Xinhe Town, Pingdu City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

