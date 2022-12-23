Home>>
Fishing boats berth in snow at Shidao fishing port, E China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 15:58, December 23, 2022
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2022 shows fishing boats berthing in the snow at Shidao fishing port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
Fishermen unload their catch in the snow at Shidao fishing port in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
