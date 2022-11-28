Home>>
Mother makes her daughter a high fashion dress using leaves
(People's Daily App) 14:58, November 28, 2022
A mother in Jining, Shandong Province spent about eight hours to make her daughter a dress with leaves. The little girl then took to an imaginary catwalk to show off the dress.
