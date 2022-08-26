East China city makes progress in building child friendly city
A staff arranges the room for mother and infant use at a community in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city.
Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children discuss with a community staff on rubbish classification in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children listen to a marine ecology protection lecture at a community in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children read books at a community service center in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Safety signs for children are seen on an overpass in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Children play games before seeing a dentist at a children's hospital in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the Weihai Marine Science and Technology Museum in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province.
Children visit the Weihai Marine Science and Technology Museum in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.
Photos
