East China city makes progress in building child friendly city

Xinhua) 08:24, August 26, 2022

A staff arranges the room for mother and infant use at a community in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children discuss with a community staff on rubbish classification in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children listen to a marine ecology protection lecture at a community in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children have fun at a park in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children read books at a community service center in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Safety signs for children are seen on an overpass in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children play games before seeing a dentist at a children's hospital in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the Weihai Marine Science and Technology Museum in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children visit the Weihai Marine Science and Technology Museum in Weihai City, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 24, 2022. Weihai has started the building of a child friendly city since 2020, with emphasis laid on six fields, including social policy, public service, rights protection, growing space, development environment and child-related industries. By far, 112 child friendly space units have been built across the city. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)