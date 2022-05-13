China's Shandong sees foreign trade up 14.2 pct in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 16:34, May 13, 2022

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. East China's Shandong Province posted a 14.2 percent year-on-year increase in its foreign trade in the first four months of 2022, Qingdao Customs said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

JINAN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province posted a 14.2 percent year-on-year increase in its foreign trade in the first four months of 2022, Qingdao Customs said on Thursday.

The province's total import and export volume exceeded 968.8 billion yuan (144 billion U.S. dollars) during the period. Of the total, exports grew 22.7 percent to around 572.7 billion yuan, while imports increased 3.9 percent to about 396 billion yuan.

Notably, Shandong's private sector reported 19 percent year-on-year growth to over 697 billion yuan, accounting for 72 percent of its total foreign-trade volume.

During the period, Shandong's trade with countries along the Belt and Road also recorded robust growth, up 26.6 percent, with the value reaching 343 billion yuan.

Mechanical and electronic products were among the province's major exports in the first four months, taking up 42 percent of the total export volume, said the local customs authorities.

