China's Hunan posts growing trade with ASEAN in January-April

Xinhua) 09:46, May 12, 2022

CHANGSHA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province saw its trade with ASEAN countries at 33.1 billion yuan (about 4.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of 2022, up 37.7 percent year on year, said local customs authorities on Wednesday.

From January to April, the province saw the value of its imports and exports total around 165.7 billion yuan, up 2.2 percent year on year. Nearly 80 percent of Hunan's foreign trade was contributed by its private sector.

Of the total, exports rose 3.5 percent year on year to 111.6 billion yuan, while imports lost 0.2 percent to 54.1 billion yuan, said Changsha customs.

During the period, ASEAN remained Hunan's largest trade partner with the foreign trade value accounting for over one-third of the province's total.

Among the export products, Hunan's labor-intensive products enjoyed relatively rapid growth, while high-tech products were the major imports of the province.

