Da'an Airport terminal in E China's Shandong under construction

Xinhua) 21:03, July 01, 2022

Workers are seen at the construction site of Da'an Airport terminal in Jining, east China's Shandong Province, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2022 shows the construction site of Da'an Airport in Jining, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

