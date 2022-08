We Are China

Villagers create flower arrangements in Rizhao, E China

Xinhua) 11:29, August 07, 2022

A sprinkling system waters flowers in Xizaozi Village of Donggang District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A technician (1st R) instructs villagers on flower arrangement creations in Xizaozi Village of Donggang District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

A villager takes photo of her own flower arrangement creations in Xizaozi Village of Donggang District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)