Busy processing of persimmons in East China's Shandong
(People's Daily App) 14:07, November 23, 2022
Farmers harvest persimmons at Yinshi village, Weifang, Shandong Province in early winter. They peel the fruit by hand and then string it up to make a "persimmon cake," as the dried fruit is called. The persimmons hang at almost every house in the village at this time of year.
