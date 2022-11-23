Busy processing of persimmons in East China's Shandong

(People's Daily App) 14:07, November 23, 2022

Farmers harvest persimmons at Yinshi village, Weifang, Shandong Province in early winter. They peel the fruit by hand and then string it up to make a "persimmon cake," as the dried fruit is called. The persimmons hang at almost every house in the village at this time of year.

