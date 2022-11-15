Scenery in Dongying, east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 10:09, November 15, 2022

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2018 shows scenery at the Minfeng Lake park in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows scenery of Liri Lake in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Photo by Yang Bin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows scenery at the Minfeng Lake park in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Photo by Ren Xiaojie/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 12, 2021 shows scenery at the Qingfeng Lake in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows scenery at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021 shows sunset scenery at the Yuelai Lake in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Photo by Yang Bin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 13, 2021 shows scenery at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows scenery at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows scenery at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Dongying was certified as an international wetland city in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

