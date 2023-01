Furong Street getting back to hustle and bustle in east China's Shandong

People buy sugar-coated haws on Furong Street in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Furong Street, a 500-meter-long old street with more than 150 food and beverage shops, is getting back to its hustle and bustle these days.

