We Are China

Herdsman grazes sheep on snow-covered grassland in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 17:53, February 02, 2023

A herdsman brings his sheep to graze on the vast grassland in Pingshanhu Mongolian township, Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 31, 2023. (vip.people.com.cn/Yang Yongwei)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)