It's that time of year when visitors flock to enjoy the gorgeous cherry blossoms at the Taihu Yuantouzhu Scenic Area in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

More than 200,000 cherry blossom trees, and nearly 100 varieties have been planted in Wuxi citywide. So don't miss out on the spectacle when you are in Wuxi during the season.