China's disaster relief supplies arrive at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye

CGTN) 10:41, February 12, 2023

The first batch of disaster relief supplies from the Chinese government to Türkiye arrives at Istanbul International Airport, Türkiye, February 11, 2023. (Photo/CMG)

The disaster relief supplies from the Chinese government to Türkiye arrived at Istanbul International Airport on Saturday afternoon local time.

The first batch of 40,000 blankets, weighing 84 tonnes, left Shanghai Pudong Airport at 6:30 a.m. Beijing Time.

Other supplies, which include tents, electrocardiograph machines, ultrasonic diagnostics, medical transport vehicles, and manual hospital beds, will be flown to Türkiye in the coming days.

