Facts about Türkiye, Syria quake: Death toll tops 23,000, int'l teams continue rescue efforts

Xinhua) 10:34, February 12, 2023

Rescuers transfer a survivor in Gaziantep, Trkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. Massive earthquakes rocked southern Trkiye and northern Syria on Monday. The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes has climbed to 20,213 in Trkiye, while another 80,052 injuries were reported in the country, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA/DAMASCUS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest facts about quake-hit Trkiye and Syria.

-- COMBINED CASUALTIES

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday that the country's death toll from Monday's earthquakes has climbed to 20,213, bringing the total fatalities with neighboring Syria to over 23,000, with tens of thousands injured.

-- RESCUE EFFORTS

On Friday, following a three-hour effort, a woman, the fourth survivor saved by Chinese rescuers, was pulled out to safety from the rubble of collapsed buildings over 96 hours after the earthquake.

Some 130 international urban search-and-rescue teams are working in the earthquake-impacted area of Trkiye. Another 57 international search-and-rescue teams are on their way, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN World Food Programme has delivered urgently needed food aid to 115,000 people in Trkiye and Syria in the first four days since the earthquake struck, he said.

An 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Trkiye's Adana Sakirpasa Airport on Wednesday morning, carrying over 20 tons of equipment for rescue, communication and medical purposes, and four rescue dogs.

-- PROBLEMS &RESPONSE

The UN Refugee Agency had a preliminary estimate that as many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric said on Friday Syrians' resilience to cope with the aftermath of the massive earthquakes is "diminished drastically" after more than 10 years of crisis in Syria.

The U.S. latest move to ease the sanctions imposed on Syria to support earthquake relief efforts is "misleading and aims to give a false humanitarian impression," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a so-called six-month sanctions exemption for Syria-bound humanitarian aid, saying the U.S. sanctions in Syria "will not stand in the way" of life-saving efforts.

