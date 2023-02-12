WHO chief visits quake-hit northern Syria with aid

Xinhua) 09:44, February 12, 2023

ALEPPO, Syria, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the quake-hit Aleppo city in northern Syria on Saturday, raising hope for more emergency aid to reach Syria in the coming days.

The World Health Organization brought 35 tons of relief aid to Aleppo on Saturday as Ghebreyesus reached the city and visited some hospitalized people, shelters where displaced people are staying, and damaged areas.

His visit comes in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked Syria on Monday, killing 5,000 people in government and rebel-held areas.

Speaking to reporters during his tour, Ghebreyesus said that easing the U.S. sanctions on Syria within the next 180 days would give a window to bring more emergency supplies and support.

According to a UNHCR estimation, 5.3 million people in Syria might have been left homeless by the earthquake.

