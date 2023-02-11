Syrian gov't approves aid delivery to rebel-held quake-hit areas
DAMASCUS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian government on Friday approved the delivery of relief aid to rebel-held areas in the wake of the massive earthquake, according to the state news agency SANA.
The aid delivery to rebel-held areas will be supervised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the government, noting that the supervision would ensure the aid reaches those who deserve it.
The government considered the affected areas in Aleppo, Lattakia, Hama, and Idlib provinces as disaster areas, creating a national fund for their rehabilitation. Idlib and parts of the countryside of Aleppo were controlled by the rebels.
On Thursday evening, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said the death toll from Monday's earthquake rose to 1,347 and the injuries to 2,295, while the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor estimated that the death toll has climbed to 4,000.
