Chinese rescuers spare no effort to save lives in quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 09:07, February 12, 2023

A member from the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, participates in rescue operation in Malatya, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- International search and rescue teams have rushed to Türkiye to assist in rescue efforts after two massive earthquakes jolted the country Monday. Chinese rescuers have successfully saved four survivors so far.

An 82-member China Search and Rescue Team arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday to join earthquake relief efforts in the country. Members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team and other Chinese civil relief squads were also in Türkiye to join the international rescue work. On Friday, following a three-hour effort, a woman, the fourth survivor saved by Chinese rescuers, was pulled out to safety from the rubble of collapsed buildings over 96 hours after the earthquake.

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes climbed to 20,213 in Türkiye, while another 80,052 injuries were reported in the country, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday.

Members from the Chinese Rescue Team of Ramunion conduct rescue work in Belen, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Rescue Team of Ramunion/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Chinese and Turkish rescue teams carrying out rescue operation inside earthquake ruins in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Feng)

A member of the China Search and Rescue Team carries out operation in earthquake debris in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team transfer a woman survivor with their local partners in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

