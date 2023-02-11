We Are China

Kuwait offers humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 14:08, February 11, 2023

Staff members load supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid into a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwait on Thursday offered humanitarian aid to quake-hit Trkiye.

Supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid are loaded into a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

This photo shows supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid aboard a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

This photo shows supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

