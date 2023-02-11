Kuwait offers humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye
Staff members load supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid into a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Kuwait on Thursday offered humanitarian aid to quake-hit Trkiye.
Supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid are loaded into a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
This photo shows supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid aboard a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
This photo shows supplies provided by Kuwait as humanitarian aid at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team dispatches a second crew to Türkiye
- Nantong Blue Sky Rescue team dispatches a second crew to Türkiye
- Feature: Several heritage sites damaged in Türkiye's earthquakes
- Georgia to deliver medicine, food in aid to Türkiye quake survivors
- Syrian gov't approves aid delivery to rebel-held quake-hit areas
- Quake displaces 5.3 mln people in Syria: UNHCR
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.