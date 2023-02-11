Feature: Several heritage sites damaged in Türkiye's earthquakes

11:51, February 11, 2023 By Burak Akinci ( Xinhua

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2023 shows Gaziantep Castle damaged in the devastating earthquakes in Gaziantep, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

GAZIANTEP, Trkiye, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The catastrophic earthquakes that rocked Trkiye and Syria on Monday did not only lead to huge human casualties but also heavily damaged the cultural memory of a region famous for its rich history.

Many ancient heritage sites have been destroyed in the disaster. Among them is the Roman-era Gaziantep Castle, a 2,000-year-old monument that used to be a prized cultural and tourist landmark of Gaziantep city.

The stone hilltop castle's east, south, and southeast bastions entirely collapsed in the disaster, leaving debris scattered on the road.

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2023 shows Gaziantep Castle damaged in the devastating earthquakes in Gaziantep, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

"An important part of the collective memory is now gone, it's a shame. The sites destroyed are part of our history," Mahmut Erdil, a native photographer, told Xinhua.

The Daily Sabah reported that the nearby Sirvani Mosque, dating back to the 17th century, partially collapsed too.

UNESCO said in a statement on Thursday that it would provide support to the damaged World Heritage sites in Trkiye and neighboring Syria, a swathe of land considered the cradle of civilization and home to some major antique sites.

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2023 shows Gaziantep Castle damaged in the devastating earthquakes in Gaziantep, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The UN agency warned about the damage to other World Heritage sites in Trkiye, including the famous archaeological site of Nemrut Dag (Mount Nemrut).

Located in quake-hit Adiyaman province, the site, with giant statues as part of an ancient royal tomb from the first century, is one of Trkiye's most iconic attractions.

In Diyarbakir province, several buildings at the Diyarbakir Fortress and the adjacent Hevsel Gardens, also part of a World Heritage site, have also suffered damage, the local press said.

The aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2023 shows Gaziantep Castle damaged in the devastating earthquakes in Gaziantep, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry also reported "some damage" at the Hatay Archeology Museum, considered by experts as home to the most extensive mosaic collection in Hatay Province.

Antakya, known as Antioch in ancient times as a hub of civilization, commerce and religion for Christians especially, suffered widespread damage too.

According to official data, over 6,000 buildings have collapsed in the earthquakes in Trkiye.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)