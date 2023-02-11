Home>>
British local communities provide supplies for people in quake-hit Türkiye
(Xinhua) 10:28, February 11, 2023
Volunteers load supplies provided by local communities for people in quake-hit Türkiye, in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua)
Volunteers load supplies provided by local communities for people in quake-hit Türkiye, in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua)
Volunteers arrange clothes provided by local communities for people in quake-hit Türkiye, in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua)
Volunteers prepare to load supplies provided by local communities for people in quake-hit Türkiye, in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- International cooperation helps rescue efforts in Türkiye
- Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Chinese rescuers receive donuts from locals at quake ruins in Türkiye
- Rescue Diary in Türkiye: We helped rescue a family of five on second day!
- 127 members of Blue Sky Rescue depart from Wuhan for Türkiye
- Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Heading for quake-hit Malatya without hesitation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.