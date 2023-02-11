We Are China

British local communities provide supplies for people in quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:28, February 11, 2023

Volunteers load supplies provided by local communities for people in quake-hit Türkiye, in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Xinhua)

