127 members of Blue Sky Rescue depart from Wuhan for Türkiye
|Rescue workers from Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) prepare to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the capital city of central China’s Hubei Province, for quake-hit Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
An airplane carrying 127 rescue workers of the Blue Sky Rescue (BSR), a Chinese civil relief squad, and 3,900 kg of relief supplies departed from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the capital city of central China’s Hubei Province, for Istanbul, Türkiye on Feb. 8 to join earthquake relief efforts in the country’s quake-hit areas.
After being notified of the mission of transporting members of Chinese rescue teams to Türkiye from the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Feb. 6, China Southern Airlines swiftly arranged a flight to bring rescuers and relief supplies to Istanbul from Wuhan.
China Southern Airlines Hubei branch designated six check-in counters for the rescue workers, providing them with assistance in check-in services. It assigned personnel to check rescue workers’ special equipment, including life detectors.
“Türkiye has set up an air corridor to enable medical teams, search and rescue teams, vehicles and other supplies to reach quake-hit areas. We have made plans and are ready for China’s next mission of quake relief in Türkiye,” said a staff member of China Southern Airlines.
Blue Sky Rescue is a professional nongovernmental and independent emergency rescue team in China.
