China's first round of aid reaches quake-hit Syria

By Xue Dan (People's Daily App) 13:47, February 10, 2023

(Photos: People's Daily)

China's first round of humanitarian aid to Syria arrived in Damascus at 7:30 pm local time on Thursday.

The supplies, which arrived at Damascus International Airport, were mobilized by the Red Cross Society of China, and could help 5,000 people in need.

Shi Hongwei, China's ambassador to Syria, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with Syria. Shi said China believes that under the leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the joint efforts of all the people, Syria will surely overcome the disaster and realize the reconstruction of its homeland as soon as possible.

The Red Cross Society of China has previously provided $ 200,000 in emergency humanitarian cash assistance to Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Deng Boqing, vice-chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said Wednesday that it will provide 30 million yuan ($4.41 million) of emergency humanitarian assistance to Syria, including $2 million in cash aid and relief materials urgently needed by Syria, and will speed up the implementation of ongoing food aid projects.

