5.6-magnitude quake hits 47 km SW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands -- USGS

Xinhua) 10:22, February 10, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 47 km SW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands at 10:53:17 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.7627 degrees south latitude and 161.6205 degrees east longitude.

