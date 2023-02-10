Home>>
5.6-magnitude quake hits 47 km SW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands -- USGS
(Xinhua) 10:22, February 10, 2023
HONG KONG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted 47 km SW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands at 10:53:17 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.7627 degrees south latitude and 161.6205 degrees east longitude.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN to launch flash appeal for donor support for quake-hit Syria
- China hastens transport of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria: commerce ministry
- Another 2 quake victims rescued following joint Chinese-Turkish efforts
- Hopes fade for finding quake survivors as death toll surpasses 17,000 in Türkiye
- Int'l rescuers rush to aid quake-hit areas, as U.S. sanctions hamper relief work
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.