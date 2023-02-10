Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Chinese rescuers receive donuts from locals at quake ruins in Türkiye
"Chinese rescuers have been warmly welcomed by local people in the quake-hit city of Malatya, Türkiye, and the locals have brought us donuts to express their gratitude," Zhang Yunlu, one of the Chinese rescuers in Türkiye and head of China's Blue Sky Rescue team in Yangzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, told People's Daily Online.
Zhang arrived at the earthquake-stricken area at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 local time, and was shocked by what he saw in the devastated city. "There were ruins as far as the eye could see," he said.
The temperature in Malatya city is still low, dropping to below zero degrees Celsius at midday, according to Zhang.
The roads at the damaged areas are frozen and slippery, and many buildings have collapsed in the disaster, he said.
Photo shows the donuts Chinese rescuers received from local residents of quake-hit Malatya city, Türkiye. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of Zhang Yunlu)
"Rubble is everywhere. Pieces of rubble lie on top of each other and are covered with snow, which makes rescue work more difficult," he told People's Daily Online.
"Our top priority is to search for signs of life," Zhang said, adding that rescuers work in groups, with each group being responsible for a specific type of task. Zhang's group is responsible for communication between different sites for the supply of materials and the transfer of personnel.
"As soon as a sign of life is detected, we need to immediately send the appropriate machinery and rescue personnel to the spot where the survivor is, so as to ensure the rescue operation can be carried out smoothly," Zhang said.
Local overseas Chinese and warm-hearted volunteers have provided great support for the rescuers, according to Zhang, who revealed that they have made thoughtful preparations for work handover, and also prepared living supplies for them, including drinking water and bread.
"The transnational rescue operation is touching, heart-warming, and heart-shaking," Zhang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Red Cross Society sends medical supplies, rescuers to Syria
- Rescue team from HKSAR arrives in earthquake-hit Türkiye to join national relief efforts
- Boeing donates 500,000 USD to earthquake recovery, relief efforts in Türkiye
- Quake survivors still being pulled out in 4th-day rescues in Türkiye
- UN Humanitarian chief to visit quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
- 127 members of Blue Sky Rescue depart from Wuhan for Türkiye
- China's first round of aid reaches quake-hit Syria
- Another 17 rescue volunteers from Shenzhen head for Türkiye to offer assistance in quake-relief efforts
- UN dispatches aid through Türkiye to quake-hit NW Syria
- Death toll surpasses 14,000 in Türkiye as rescuers race against clock to save survivors
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.