Home>>
China's Red Cross Society sends medical supplies, rescuers to Syria
(CGTN) 15:47, February 10, 2023
The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has responded to requests from the Syrian side on the disaster relief operation. The RCSC has sent a team of rescue workers and pledged to ship the first batch of medical supplies, which is expected to meet the needs of 5,000 people. These moves came after the RCSC offered emergency humanitarian assistance of $200,000 each to Türkiye and Syria. The plane is estimated to arrive in 10 and half hours.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 127 members of Blue Sky Rescue depart from Wuhan for Türkiye
- China's first round of aid reaches quake-hit Syria
- Another 17 rescue volunteers from Shenzhen head for Türkiye to offer assistance in quake-relief efforts
- UN dispatches aid through Türkiye to quake-hit NW Syria
- HKSAR gov't sends search and rescue team to earthquake-hit Türkiye
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.