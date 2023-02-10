China's Red Cross Society sends medical supplies, rescuers to Syria

CGTN) 15:47, February 10, 2023

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has responded to requests from the Syrian side on the disaster relief operation. The RCSC has sent a team of rescue workers and pledged to ship the first batch of medical supplies, which is expected to meet the needs of 5,000 people. These moves came after the RCSC offered emergency humanitarian assistance of $200,000 each to Türkiye and Syria. The plane is estimated to arrive in 10 and half hours.

