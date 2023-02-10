Rescue team from HKSAR arrives in earthquake-hit Türkiye to join national relief efforts
A 59-member search and rescue team sent by China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government reached the disaster area of Hatay, Türkiye at 10:30 pm local time on Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo/People's Daily App)
A 59-member search and rescue team sent by China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government reached the disaster area of Hatay, Türkiye at 10:30 pm local time on Friday, and rushed to join China's official rescue team, as the window of opportunity to find survivors amid the rubble narrows.
Photos
