Boeing donates 500,000 USD to earthquake recovery, relief efforts in Türkiye

Xinhua) 14:24, February 10, 2023

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the Boeing logo at its headquarters in downtown Chicago, the United States. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

"The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response," said Boeing International President Brendan Nelson.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Boeing Company on Thursday announced a donation of 500,000 U.S. dollars from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those impacted by the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

Boeing's donation will be directed through the American Red Cross and designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, the company said.

"The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response," said Boeing International President Brendan Nelson. "Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones, and we continue to keep the affected communities in our thoughts."

The Red Crescent network includes several leading organizations providing a humanitarian response in the region, in cooperation with the global Red Cross network. The American Red Cross is collecting donations from the United States to support communities impacted by the earthquake to support the global effort, according to Boeing.

As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations from Boeing employees to charitable organizations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects in Türkiye.

Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than 6 million U.S. dollars in charitable contributions to support community engagement efforts in the country.

