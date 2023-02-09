Rescue Diary in Türkiye: Heading for quake-hit Malatya without hesitation

My teammate from Jiangsu Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team and I arrived at Türkiye's Adana Airport at 12:45 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, after travelling for over 30 hours.

It’s the first time I had joined an international rescue operation. Though feeling somewhat nervous, I’m still confident that I can accomplish this mission, based on my related training and rich search-and-rescue experience.

As I was leaving, my family told me to take care of myself and try my best to complete my tasks. I could see they worry in their eyes, but it’s my duty to extend a helping hand. Everyone is concerned about the situation in Türkiye, which now needs assistance from the international community.

I promised my family that I would work and return home safe and sound.

Members of Yangzhou Blue Sky Rescue team arrive in Türkiye. (Photo provided by Zhang Yunlu)

We made many response plans during the journey, but many emergency situations arose that we did not expect following our arrival. After getting off the plane, we were informed that a quake of over five magnitude had just jolted the landing area, and the unfavorable weather conditions had made rescue work difficult. The situation in the earthquake-affected areas was complex and fluid, and we are now making detailed plans for the future work.

At 3:00 a.m. local time on Feb. 9, we took on the mission to head for Malatya.

Malatya is one of the hardest-hit cities in the southeast of Türkiye, and is facing a shortage of supplies and lack of international aid forces. Local Chinese volunteers and translators took the initiative to organize support for the BSR teams.

There’s no time to waste. We will head for Malatya.

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with Zhang Yunlu, head of Yangzhou Blue Sky Rescue team.)

Photo shows a Chinese rescue team vehicle in Türkiye. (Photo provided by Zhang Yunlu)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)