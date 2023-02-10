Rescue Diary in Türkiye: We helped rescue a family of five on second day!

He Jun and his teammates carry out rescue missions in Türkiye. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

February 9 is the second day the Rescue Team of Ramunion has been carrying out its rescue mission in Türkiye. It is still freezing cold here.

We received a call for help at 8:45 a.m. local time on Thursday – a woman from Belen town in Hatay asked us to rush to the site of her house and save her family buried under the debris. We set off immediately.

Thirty minutes later, we arrived in the town and found the wreckage of collapsed houses scattered around.

Photo shows a tweet seeking help that received a comment by a netizen. (Screenshot from Twitter)

Along with other rescue teams, we found an adult and a child under the rubble, but unfortunately, they had no signs of life.

Belen was the site of grave casualties. As the injured were transferred to the hospitals, we hurried to the next work site as fast as we could.

Rubble and debris of toppled houses are seen at a rescue site in Türkiye. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

The most heartening moment came at 1:30 p.m. local time – we and a Turkish rescue team successfully rescued a family of two adults and three children in the town. The adults were seriously hurt and were immediately transported to the hospital, and to our relief, the children were unhurt.

There is a 72-hour window for earthquake rescue. We are racing against time to save more lives.

(The article is edited and translated from an interview with He Jun, founder of the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

Rescuers take turns to carry out rescue missions in Türkiye. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

The Rescue Team of Ramunion, along with a Turkish rescue team, help rescue a family in Belen town, Hatay, Türkiye. (Photo provided by the Rescue Team of Ramunion)

